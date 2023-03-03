American Red Cross phlebotomist Nate Douglas assists blood donor Dan VanZuilen, of Faribault, with his blood donation on Friday morning at Trinity Lutheran Church. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
American Red Cross phlebotomist Staci Queen stands with LaDonna Velzke, of Morristown, as she gives a donation of blood on Friday morning. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
The American Red Cross was at Trinity Lutheran Church collecting blood, during the 80th Red Cross Month.
The blood drive was from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, and will return for the same hours on May 19.
In Minnesota donors who give during March receive a $10 Visa gift card and are automatically entered to win a $3,000 gift card.
