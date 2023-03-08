Area townships are holding elections and annual meetings on Tuesday, March 14. Each board of Sspervisors sets its township’s hours. They are as follows:
Bridgewater
Vote from 10 a.m-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 500 Railway St.
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Cannon City
Vote from 4-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 4490 Crystal Lake Trail
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Erin
Vote from 3-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 12378 Independence Ave.
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Forest
Vote from 2-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 3625 Millersburg Blvd.
Annual meeting: 1 p.m.
Morristown
Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 402 Division St. S.
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Northfield (Precincts 1 and 2)
Vote from 2-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 10901 Jacobs Ave.
Annual meeting: 8:10 p.m.
Richland
Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 9985 240th St. E.
Annual meeting: 4 p.m.
Shieldsville
Vote from 3-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 7250 154th St. W.
Annual meeting: 2 p.m.
Walcott
Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 4020 240th St E.
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Warsaw
Vote from 4-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 22955 Dalton Ave.
Annual meeting: 3 p.m.
Webster
Vote from 3-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 4175 Delano Ave.
Annual meeting: 1 p.m.
Wells
Vote from 2-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 18400 Roberds Lake Blvd.
Annual meeting: 1 p.m.
Wheatland
Vote from 3-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 9641 50th St W.
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Wheeling
Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 8492 Nerstrand Blvd.
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Registered voters can also vote absentee through Monday, March 13. Ballots can be cast weekdays between 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. as well as from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 11 and from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, March 13 at the Rice County Government Services Building, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault.
