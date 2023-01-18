While the slate of candidates for Rice County’s 2023 town board elections is set, there are a few holes.
No affidavits for candidacy were filed for Bridgewater Township treasurer; none were filed in either the treasurer or open supervisor seat in Richland Township. Write-in votes will thus decide the holder of those seats.
The treasurer’s seat is up in all but one of the townships. In Forest Township the treasurer is appointed, rather than elected.
One seat on each township’s board of supervisors will also be on the ballot, except in Bridgewater, where two races will be decided. Bridgewater is the only Rice County township with five supervisors. All others have three.
Town board seats all are three-year terms. Treasurers’ terms are two years.
Township elections and annual meetings are Tuesday, March 14.
Tuesday, Feb. 21 is the last day to pre register to vote for the 2022 township elections. Voters can register at bit.ly/33cMK5X.
Paper applications must be delivered to the Elections Office at the Rice County Government Services Building, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault, or mailed to that address by 5 p.m. Feb. 15.
Residents can vote absentee from Friday, Feb. 10 through Monday, March 13 at the Rice County Government Services Building. The office is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except for Monday, Feb. 21. Voters can also cast an absentee ballot from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 11 and from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, March 13 at the Government Services Building.
Candidates for each township, and times and location for voting and annual meetings on March 14 are as follows:
Bridgewater
Treasurer: No affidavits of candidacy were filed
Supervisor Seat C: Kathleen Kopseng
Supervisor Seat E: Emily Fulton-Foley, Thomas Hart and Derek Kruse
Vote from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 500 Railway St.
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Cannon City
Treasurer: Pam Wunderlich
Supervisor: Clayton F. Mechura
Vote from 4-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 4490 Crystal Lake Trail
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Erin
Treasurer: Elgin A. Trcka
Supervisor: Joseph LeBrun
Vote from 3-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 12378 Independence Ave.
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Forest
Supervisor: Charles Peters
Vote from 2-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 3625 Millersburg Boulevard
Annual meeting: 1 p.m.
Morristown
Treasurer: Vicky Timm
Supervisor: Andrew Wagner
Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 402 Division St. S.
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Northfield (Precincts 1 and 2)
Treasurer: Jessica Hubers
Supervisor: Foster Transburg
Vote from 2-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 10901 Jacobs Ave.
Annual meeting: 8:10 p.m.
Richland
No affidavits for candidacy were filed
Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 9985 240th St. E.
Annual meeting: 4 p.m.
Shieldsville
Treasurer: Kimberly Pesta
Supervisor: Todd S. Schilling and Andy Ernste
Vote from 3-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 7250 154th St. W.
Annual meeting: 2 p.m.
Walcott
Treasurer: Carrie Heiderscheidt
Supervisor: Tom Donkers
Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 4020 240th St E.
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Warsaw
Treasurer: Ron Kuball
Supervisor: Steve Drewitz
Vote from 4-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 22955 Dalton Ave.
Annual meeting: 3 p.m.
Webster
Treasurer: Bob Michel
Supervisor: Dwayne Harnack
Vote from 3-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 4175 Delano Ave.
Annual meeting: 1 p.m.
Wells
Treasurer: Flavia Berg
Supervisor: Jeff LaCanne
Vote from 2-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 18400 Roberds Lake Boulevard
Annual meeting: 1 p.m.
Wheatland
Treasurer: Sara Chlan and Maria Prange
Supervisor: Travis J. Simon
Vote from 3-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 9641 50th St W.
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Wheeling
Treasurer: Marilyn Danks
Supervisor: Mark A. Bongers
Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 8492 Nerstrand Boulevard
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.