Buckham West bench

Semcac kitchen crew, from left, Meredith, Curt, and Jackie, sit on the new composite bench outside Buckham West. (Photo courtesy of Buckham West)

A new composite bench has been installed. The Faribault Lion’s Club collects plastic bags of most types at our drop-off site at Buckham West on a monthly basis. This donated bench is made of 400 pounds of bags you donated.

  

Carla Pearson is executive director of Buckham West, a nonprofit center in Faribault for adults ages 50 and older.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments