...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest
and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Tire and Express Service helping mark catalytic converters
Faribault Tire and Express Service is now applying catalytic converter marking kits, available at the Faribault Police Department, free of charge.
Last month the Faribault Police Department announced that free catalytic converter marking kits are available, thanks to a partnership with the Minnesota Department of Commerce Fraud Bureau. The kits etch a unique number onto catalytic converters and include a window sticker to warn would-be thieves. The goal is to deter thefts and help catch thieves when thefts still do occur.
One of the barriers police departments have seen is the ability to apply the kits. Faribault Tire and Express Service has agreed to provide the service at no cost.
Faribault residents can continue to pick up the kits from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays in the police station lobby. Those unable to apply the kits themselves can take them to Faribault Tire and Express Service, 1723 Grant St.