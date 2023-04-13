Rice County Public Health is joining the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during Sexually Transmitted Infection Awareness Week to encourage those who are sexually active to take charge of their sexual health.
Rice County Public Health is joining the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during Sexually Transmitted Infection Awareness Week to encourage those who are sexually active to take charge of their sexual health.
Chlamydia is the No. 1 reported STI in Rice County in 2021 (the most recent data available), followed by gonorrhea. There were 163 cases of chlamydia and 52 cases of gonorrhea in Rice County, with an incidence rate lower than the state average. The highest percentage of cases in the state was in those ages 20-24.
Chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis are all treatable with the correct antibiotics. Yet many cases go undiagnosed and untreated, which can lead to severe health problems that include infertility, ectopic pregnancy, stillbirth in infants and increased HIV risk.
Sexually active people can help protect themselves and their partners by:
• Using condoms correctly and consistently.
• Talking openly with sexual partners about recent STI test results.
• Testing for STIs when sexually active. Not all infections will have symptoms, so get tested regularly.
• Talking openly with your health care provider and get tested if exposed to a sexual partner who has tested positive.
• Get treated as soon as possible if you receive a positive result.
Confidential testing is available at your regular health care provider clinic. For those without a regular source of health care, or for those who are low income or uninsured, Rice County Public Health offers free testing for chlamydia and gonorrhea. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 507-332-6111. Walk-in testing is also available.
More information about STIs can be found at www.cdc.gov/std/saw.
