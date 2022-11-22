RSV is hitting our communities hard right now. RSV is a virus that infects the lungs. Kids under 2 are most at risk of serious illness.
According to Northfield Hospital + Clinics pediatrician Ben Flannery, RSV infects the microscopic airways of the lung and is spread through droplets.
The virus is especially hard on small lungs. Babies and toddlers are at risk of severe inflammation of the lungs, so it’s hard to breathe. They can’t cough the mucus out of their lungs, which can lead to pneumonia.
“Anyone can get RSV,” Flannery said. “For adults and older kids, it’s likely to feel like a nasty cold with cough, runny nose, and fever. For babies and kids under 2, it can get bad enough to require hospitalization.”
Since late October, nearly 200 children a week have been hospitalized in Minnesota for RSV, reports the Minnesota Department of Health. Most are under age 1.
There is no cure for RSV. Most cases can be cared for at home.
If a child has symptoms, caregivers should:
Keep them hydrated
Give Tylenol or ibuprofen for fever (not aspirin)
Use nasal saline drops and suction bulb to clear a stuffy nose
Create moist air with a humidifier or vaporizer to ease congestion and coughing
Contact a medical provider if a child under age 2 is:
Breathing fast – more than 1 breath per second
Working hard to breathe in – the skin on the ribs or neck are sucking in with each breath
Not getting better after 5 days
Go to an emergency department for:
Baby under 2 months with difficult breathing, or fever
Trouble breathing at night, especially for a child under age 2
RSV usually lasts five to seven days for older kids and adults. For infants and toddlers, it usually starts to get better after seven to 10 days.
To protect babies and toddlers:
Keep anyone with runny nose, cough, fever at least 3 feet away
Siblings with symptoms shouldn’t hold or play with the baby or toddler
Keep kids of any age who have a cough and fever home from day care and school
Wash hands well, and often
“This RSV outbreak will continue for a few more months as we move into winter,” Flannery said. “We’re also seeing influenza in kids ramping up; this is a contagious virus too. The same precautions you take to prevent RSV can help prevent influenza, too.”
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.