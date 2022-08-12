zumbro-dam-9202-dam-anglers.jpg

Fishing at the base of the Lake Zumbro Dam. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo May 2022)

Water rushes in a sheet over the dam, a powerful wall of water spilling from the 600-acre Lake Zumbro reservoir into the river below by Mac’s Park Place & Campground in rural Mazeppa.

zumbro-dam-9211-broad-overview.jpg

An overview of the dam and fishing area next to Mac's. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo May 2022)
zumbro-dam-9201-macs-place.jpg

Mac's Park Place by the Zumbro River and dam. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo May 2022)
zumbro-dam-9224-powerhouse-up-close.jpg

The 100-plus year-old powerhouse. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo May 2022)
zumbro-dam-9206-powerhouse-dam.jpg

The Lake Zumbro hydroelectric dam. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo May 2022)
zumbro-dam-9207-river-hillside-by.jpg

A hillside of trees hugs the bank of the Zumbro River. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo May 2022)
zumbro-dam-9215-angler-dog.jpg

Fishing below the Lake Zumbro Dam on a Saturday afternoon. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo May 2022)
zumbro-dam-9218-cooler.jpg

An angler's gear, beverages, etc. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo May 2022)
zumbro-dam-9208-anglers-grassy-riverbank.jpg

Fishing along the grassy river bank. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo May 2022)
zumbro-dam-9203-fishing-closeup.jpg

Fishing near that powerful wall of rushing water. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo May 2022)
zumbro-dam-9212-lone-fisherman.jpg

Angling in the Zumbro River. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo May 2022)
zumbro-dam-9213-rock-formation-in-river.jpg

This rock formation in the Zumbro River caught my eye. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo May 2022)

Audrey Kletscher Helbling is a Faribault writer, blogger and former journalist who grew up in a little house on the prairie. Really. Find her blog, Minnesota Prairie Roots, at mnprairieroots.com.

