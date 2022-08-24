After 28 years, The Merlin Players (TMP) is announcing auditions for their final production: “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, adapted to the stage by Romulus Linney; directed by Sam Temple and technical director Matthew Boyd.
This production is notable in its symmetry. In December, 2007 The Merlin Players opened the newly renovated Paradise Theater (Paradise Center for the Arts) in Faribault with A Christmas Carol, the first live theater performance in the Paradise in over 70 years.
This production is also a tribute to the founding members of The Merlin Players and longtime Artistic Director, Julianna Skluzacek. Over the last 28 years, Julianna has guided TMP through a vast library of stories and has brought her vision to life with the help of many talented people. She has provided the opportunity for others to share their visions as well, mentoring many actors and directors and stirring a passion for theater in our community. TMP will also be honoring Craig Berg, Dan Freeman, and Lois Vranesh, “Merlin” members who were instrumental to their storytelling, but passed away too soon.
This adaptation of Charles Dickens’s classic story follows Ebenezer Scrooge’s journey from an embittered, ungenerous creature into a giving, caring human being at the hands of three spirits who, one Christmas Eve, show him what life means. Sam Temple and Matthew Boyd bring a new vision to a timeless story with a rendition that is equal parts holiday spectacle and spirited nightmare — a true thrill for all ages.
Auditions will take place Sunday Sept. 11, Monday Sept. 12 and Tuesday Sept. 13 from 5–7:30 p.m. at the Paradise Center for the Arts, located at 321 Central Avenue N, Faribault, MN. Masks are required and provided at the rehearsal door entrance.
With a cast of over 30 characters plus ensemble, this production provides a significant opportunity for both speaking and non-speaking roles, performing multiple characters and even puppeteering. TMP welcomes actors of all ethnicities, backgrounds and experience levels to audition.
Children 8 years and older are eligible for cast and ensemble roles. There is no audition packet, so come ready to move and demonstrate your physicality, ability to take direction and willingness to play. It will be an experience for the whole family.
Performances for A Christmas Carol will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2, 3, 8, 9, and 10 with matinee performances at 2 p.m. Dec. 4 and 11.
