After 28 years, The Merlin Players is ending its run. The theater troop will hold auditions next month for its final production: “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, adapted to the stage by Romulus Linney.
This production is notable in its symmetry. In December 2007 The Merlin Players opened the newly renovated Paradise Theater (now the Paradise Center for the Arts) in Faribault with “A Christmas Carol.” It was the first live theater performance in the Paradise in over 70 years.
This production is also a tribute to the founding members of The Merlin Players and longtime Artistic Director Julianna Skluzacek.
Over the last 28 years, Skluzacek has guided the players through a vast library of stories and has brought her vision to life with the help of many people. She has provided the opportunity for others to share their visions as well, mentoring many actors and directors.
The Merlin Players will also be honoring Craig Berg, Dan Freeman and Lois Vranesh, members who were instrumental to their storytelling before their deaths.
This adaptation of Charles Dickens’s classic story follows Ebenezer Scrooge’s journey from an embittered, ungenerous creature into a giving, caring human being at the hands of three spirits who, one Christmas Eve, show him what life means.
Director Sam Temple and technical director Matthew Boyd bring a new vision to a timeless story with a rendition that is equal parts holiday spectacle and spirited nightmare.
Auditions are 5-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 11-13, at the Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave. N, Faribault. Masks are required and provided at the rehearsal door entrance.
With a cast of over 30 characters plus ensemble, this production provides a significant opportunity for both speaking and non-speaking roles, performing multiple characters and even puppeteering.
Actors of all ethnicities, backgrounds and experience levels are invited to audition. Children 8 years and older can audition.
Performances of “A Christmas Carol” will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2, 3, 8, 9, and 10; and 2 p.m. Dec. 4 and 11.
There is no audition packet. A full character and ensemble list is available at themerlinplayers.org.
