This will be my final column as a state representative. My second and final term will end when Rep. Elect Kristi Pursell is sworn into office at the State Capitol on Jan. 3.
I’ve experienced Rep. Elect Pursell as someone who cares about the struggles people are facing, who is good at building relationships, and who can find win-win solutions in complicated policy areas, like with farmers and the environment. I look forward to her leadership for our district and the state.
I’ll be focusing on community organizing in rural areas from here, engaging in politics at the grassroots level. I’ve been asked to write a monthly column about what I’m learning as a rural organizer, and I’ll be sharing that with you on a monthly basis. I’ll talk about what organizing is and the needs that are surfacing in rural areas.
What I’ve learned so far is that rural Minnesota needs child care. I knew this already, but this need has been emphasized by leaders statewide.
On Dec. 10, I hosted the first virtual Rural Summit of the Rural Organizing Project of Isaiah MN. We had 50 rural leaders on the call from across the state: Winona, Albert Lea, Luverne, Marshall, Ortonville, Thief River Falls, Bemidji, Faribault, Northfield and more.
We divided into small groups by region to discuss and refine a draft Rural People’s Agenda. We talked together about what our communities need and what we need the state legislature to focus on. We discussed expanding MinnesotaCare, funding our schools and providing job pathways, paid family and medical leave, increasing affordable housing, investing in critical infrastructure like broadband, and creating resilient communities in the face of a changing climate.
But as each of five regional groups reported back on their discussions, the need for more affordable child care came up every time, right away.
A leader from Albert Lea shared that there is a waiting list of 250 at the main child care center in town. In Thief River Falls, a leader shared that their county has been 600 spots short on child care for the last six years. “With Artic Cat and Polaris in town,” we were told, “it isn’t the availability of good jobs that is holding the community back, it is the lack of child care that prevents more parents from entering the workforce.” We heard about child care as a top issue in Marshall, in Grand Rapids, and in Faribault.
The business model of child care is broken. It simply doesn’t pencil out unless the state is a strong partner, lowering costs for families. Government stepping in means all of us are stepping in to help families and businesses. With this year’s budget surplus, we have an opportunity to fix this broken system.
The governor has expanding child care at the top of his list. Other DFL leaders are supportive too. It is time to address this challenge for families and employers in every corner of our state.