green tree.jpeg

Buds begin to open on my backyard maple. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo May 2023)

As a writer and photographer, I view the natural world through a creative lens. I appreciate the nuances that comprise the whole. And right now those details are sharp, vivid and nearly visually overwhelming (in a good way) after living for too many months in a monochromatic environment.

green tree2.jpeg

The maple flush in unfurling leaves. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo May 2023)
pink blossom.jpeg

Bleeding hearts dangle, preparing to open. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo May 2023)
like caterpiller.jpeg

A tightly-clasped fiddlehead. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo May 2023)
red flower.jpeg

My tulips are in full bloom. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo May 2023)
grass.jpeg

Tiger lilies grow wild on my backyard hillside, here emerging from winter dormancy. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo May 2023)
rake.jpeg

Even my rake is green. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo May 2023)
yellow flower.jpeg

My neighbor's unidentified flowers grow just around the corner of my fence, jolting color into the landscape. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo May 2023)
backyard.jpeg

The wooded hillside behind my garage and house is just beginning to fill in with green. We own the open part of this hillside. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo May 2023)
raspberry vine.jpeg

A raspberry vine shadows across the limestone wall Randy built many years ago from the foundation of a fallen barn. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo May 2023)
last flower.jpeg

My neighbor's lovely low-lying flowers, up close. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo May 2023)

Audrey Kletscher Helbling embraces nature at an unhurried pace and from the perspective of a writer and photographer with her senses attuned to details. She often finds herself lagging far behind her husband as she pauses to photograph nature. To view more of her creative work, visit her blog at mnprairieroots.com.

