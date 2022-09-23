Prairie Roots 1.jpeg

A sampling of Shefland's photography at the OAC exhibit. (Photos by Audrey Kletscher Helbling)

After viewing Alan Shefland's “Architecture AbstrAcTED” photography exhibit at the Owatonna Arts Center, I felt inspired. Inspired to shoot a few architectural images of my own while roaming the West Hills Campus, home to not only the arts center, but also an orphanage museum, city offices and more.

Prairie Roots 2.jpeg

I took this photo of the OAC entry. I converted the image to black-and-white and upped the contrast. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo September 2022)
Prairie Roots 3.jpeg

Shefland's artist statement posted with his OAC exhibit. (Minnesota Prairie Roots photo)
Prairie Roots 4.jpeg

This shows a snippet of a much larger photo by Shefland.
Prairie Roots 5.jpeg

My edited photo of an OAC sign. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo September 2022)
Prairie Roots 6.jpeg

One more glimpse of images you will see in Shefland's OAC exhibit.
Prairie Roots 7.jpeg

I photographed this exterior stairway on the West Hills campus after viewing Shefland's exhibit. I love the patterns, the angles, the shadows, the light. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo September 2022)
Prairie Roots 8.jpeg

Shefland-inspired, my photo of a stairway and railing on the West Hills campus. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo September 2022)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments