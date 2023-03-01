Joshua Schoen

Schoen

Rice County property owners can expect to see an increase in the assessed value of their property when 2023 Valuation Notices are mailed later this month.

value chart.jpeg

Chart by Rice County

Joshua Schoen is the Rice County Assessor. Reach him at joshua.schoen@co.rice.mn.us or 507-332-6102.

