Rice County property owners can expect to see an increase in the assessed value of their property when 2023 Valuation Notices are mailed later this month.
But because values of all property types are expected to rise, I don’t anticipate a huge tax shift, though property taxes on the county’s tillable acreage will likely increase, with values surpassing anything experienced in recent memory.
This can be attributed to two factors: a substantial and sustained increase in the sale prices of tillable land, and state regulations that require county assessors to modify valuations when there’s a significant rise or fall in market values.
The regulations, which followed the Great Recession and the ensuing collapse of the housing market, were in response to property owners’ concerns that their properties’ assessed values were far higher than what they could fetch on the market.
Assessed values for 2023 are based on sales occurring between Oct. 1, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2022.
The Minnesota Department of Revenue initially wanted a larger increase in county valuations, but my office provided evidence to state officials which convinced them to reduce that amount.
Of the 71 counties seeing agricultural time-trend increases, only six are lower than Rice County. The county’s southern Minnesota neighbors — particularly Steele, Waseca, Le Sueur and Blue Earth counties — will all see increases far higher than Rice County.
The Green Acres tax deferral program, administered by the Rice County Assessor’s Office, continues to benefit those eligible. Find more information about the program at revenue.state.mn.us/green-acres-and rural-preserve. Forms needed to apply for Green Acres designation can be found on the Assessor’s page of the Rice County website, ricecountymn.gov/149/Assessors-Office.
The application deadline to enroll agricultural properties in Green Acres for the 2023 assessment is May 1, 2023.
Property owners with questions or concerns about their 2023 valuations once they’ve received their notice should contact the Rice County Assessor’s Office at 507-332-6102.
Do not wait to contact the Assessor’s Office with questions about your 2023 property valuation. There is a limited amount of time in which to challenge your valuation.
Several meetings are scheduled for property owners to discuss and challenge their valuations. Forest and Wells townships have meetings for their property owners only. Those property owners must file an appeal by the date of their township’s meeting.
All others should attend the county’s April 12 Open Book meeting, but have until June 14, 2023, to file a challenge.
We recommended property owners contact the Assessor’s Office prior to the meeting so we can research and review the specific parcel(s), and thoroughly answer any questions. The parcel’s address and ID should be included in any communication.
Meetings are as follows:
• All county property owners: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 at the Rice County Government Services Building, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault
• Forest Township: 9 a.m. Thursday, April 13 at Forest Township Hall, 3625 Millersburg Boulevard, Faribault.
• Wells Township: 9 a.m. Friday, April 14 at Wells Township Hall, 18400 Roberds Lake Boulevard, Faribault.
• Rice County Board of Appeal & Equalization: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14 at the Rice County Government Services Building, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault