When Susan La Fesche was born in 1865 she never dreamed of becoming a doctor. There were few Native American doctors and none were women. Her life began on the Omaha Reservation in eastern Nebraska.
When she was a child she witnessed a sick Indian woman die after a white doctor refused to treat her. She later said this tragedy was her inspiration to train as a physician. She wanted to care for the people she lived with on the reservation.
It would take many years, much resourcefulness and determination as well as the help and support of others before this goal was realized. There were many barriers to overcome to make her dream a reality.
It started with her family. Susan’s father Joseph La Flesche, also called Iron Eye, was the last recognized chief of the Omaha people. He was adopted by Chief Big Elk who chose him as his successor. LaFlesche became the principal leader of the Omaha tribe in 1855. He sought to help his people by encouraging some assimilation.
Susan’s mother was the daughter of Dr. John Gale, a white U.S. Army surgeon and Nicomi who had Omaha and Iowa heritage. Like her husband Mary Gale identified as Omaha. She understood English and French but refused to speak anything but Omaha.
Susan was the youngest of four sisters, Susette, Rosalie and Marguerite, and she had an older half-brother, Francis LaFlesche. Like her siblings, Susan was given a white name not an Omaha one. She learned the traditions of her heritage and spoke Omaha. However her father and oldest sister encouraged her to speak English so she could be fluent in both.
At 14, La Flesche went to study at the Elizabeth Institute for Young Ladies in New Jersey. After graduation, she returned to the reservation and taught at the Quaker Mission School for two years before continuing her education at the Hampton Institute in Hampton, Virginia.
In 1886, at the age of 21, she began her medical education at the Woman’s Medical College of Pennsylvania. On March 14, 1889, when she graduated valedictorian, Susan became the first Native American in the U.S. to earn a medical degree.
La Flesche returned to her home at the Omaha reservation and was appointed the physician of the government boarding school, taking care of the student’s health and teaching them about hygiene. The school was closer than any medical facility for the reservation residences, so it became the community clinic. LaFlesche provided health care for more than 1,200 people over 450 square miles.
On June 30, 1894, Susan married Henry Picotte. Henry and Susan had two sons, Carl and Pierre. After her marriage, Susan settled with her husband at Bancroft, Nebraska and set up her own private practice, providing medical care for both Native and European Americans. At the same time, Dr. Picotte cared for her family, her ill mother, and later, her ailing husband.
For 25 years, Picotte held a fundraising campaign for building a hospital. After her husband died in 1905 from tuberculosis, Susan and her boys moved to Walthill, Nebraska. There they helped build a house and a hospital. It was opened in 1913 and was the first hospital privately founded on a reservation.
The hospital existed until the late 1940s. Later it served as a care center for the elderly. In 1989, the building was restored, and it now displays photos and artifacts from Susan’s life. Named the Susan La Flesche Picotte Center, it commemorates her medical work and her life, dedicated to the welfare of her people.
As the reservation’s physician, she took actions to promote health issues to prevent the spread of tuberculosis, a disease that killed hundreds in her community, including her husband. She also served on the health board of Walthill, chaired the state health committee of the Nebraska Federation of Women’s Clubs, and co-founded the Thurston County Medical Society.
After dedicating her life to the welfare of her community, Picotte was diagnosed with bone cancer. She died at the age of 50.