Rice County Public Health reminds residents of the dangers associated with high heat and humidity. Heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer in the United States, and those deaths are preventable.

Listen to local weather forecasts and be aware of heat advisory notifications. To stay cool and hydrated during a heat wave drink plenty of fluids, slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous outdoor activities. Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles.

People who have to be outdoors in the heat should limit activities to morning and evening hours, drink plenty of fluids and take frequent breaks in the shade or an air-conditioned building.

Heat-related illnesses such as heat cramps and heat exhaustion can be very serious if not treated immediately. Signs of these illnesses include muscle cramps, heavy sweating, flushed skin, headache, nausea, dizziness and a rapid heart rate.

People with these symptoms should move to a cooler area, drink cool water or sports drinks and rest. If symptoms last longer than one hour seek medical attention.

Heat stroke is life threatening because the body can no longer cool itself and requires medical attention at once. Signs of heat stroke may include hot skin, headache, confusion, seizure, irritability, changes in consciousness, dry mouth, nausea and vomiting. In this situation call 911 immediately.

People without air conditioning may need to go to public places with air conditioning, such as shopping malls or libraries.

Remember to call and check on friends and neighbors who are elderly, homebound or without air conditioning.

More heat safety tips can be found at co.rice.mn.us/256/Public-Health, under safety messages.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments