...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Rice County Public Health reminds residents of the dangers associated with high heat and humidity. Heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer in the United States, and those deaths are preventable.
Listen to local weather forecasts and be aware of heat advisory notifications. To stay cool and hydrated during a heat wave drink plenty of fluids, slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous outdoor activities. Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles.
People who have to be outdoors in the heat should limit activities to morning and evening hours, drink plenty of fluids and take frequent breaks in the shade or an air-conditioned building.
Heat-related illnesses such as heat cramps and heat exhaustion can be very serious if not treated immediately. Signs of these illnesses include muscle cramps, heavy sweating, flushed skin, headache, nausea, dizziness and a rapid heart rate.
People with these symptoms should move to a cooler area, drink cool water or sports drinks and rest. If symptoms last longer than one hour seek medical attention.
Heat stroke is life threatening because the body can no longer cool itself and requires medical attention at once. Signs of heat stroke may include hot skin, headache, confusion, seizure, irritability, changes in consciousness, dry mouth, nausea and vomiting. In this situation call 911 immediately.
People without air conditioning may need to go to public places with air conditioning, such as shopping malls or libraries.
Remember to call and check on friends and neighbors who are elderly, homebound or without air conditioning.