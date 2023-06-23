DSC_1261.JPG

Steven Wilson, better known as Tuey the Comic Stunt Juggler balances a miniature version of himself during a performance Friday morning at Central Park. (Kristine Goodrich photos/southernminn.com)
DSC_1274 copy.jpg

Joseph Affantranger, 12, prepares to shoot a balloon, as Tuey Wilson readies to catch the burning wand. Joseph got the balloon on his first try. 
DSC_1269.JPG

Tuey Wilson turns Weslie Odom on a platform after calling Odom onto stage with him to wear spinning balls. 
DSC_1279.JPG

Tuey Wilson performs a trick while balancing on a ladder. 
DSC_1259.JPG

Dozens of people came out to Central Park for this week's children's show sponsored by Buckham Memorial Library. The summer shows are 10-11 a.m. Fridays. Next week Brodini the magician will perform.  
  

