STEM School Envirothon Team 2023.jpg

A middle school team from the Cannon River STEM School represented Rice County at this year's Southeastern Minnesota Envirothon competition. The team finished in fifth place. The Envirothon, held by the Southeast Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts, is an outdoor, hands-on learning competition for high school and middle school students with learning stations about soils, wildlife, water resources, forestry, and a current environmental issue.

