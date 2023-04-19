Youth Govt Day-Hutton.jpg

Correctional Officer Sgt. Cory Hutton shows students the clothing and personal items detainees are issued when they arrive at the Rice County Jail. (Photos courtesy of Rice County)

Twenty-nine students from Faribault and Tri-City United high schools visited Rice County offices Tuesday as part of the county’s annual Youth Government Day.

Youth Govt Day-Voting 2.jpg

Election Specialist Karie Svien played the role of an election judge in a mock election held during Rice County’s Youth Government Day.

