Twenty-nine students from Faribault and Tri-City United high schools visited Rice County offices Tuesday as part of the county’s annual Youth Government Day.
The event is held each April, during National County Government Month. It’s intended to help students learn about county government and encourage them to consider a career in the public sector.
Students began the day watching a portion of a Board of Commissioners meeting. That was followed by some time watching hearings in District Court and a visit to the county Law Enforcement Center.
The group was able to tour a portion of the County Jail and learned about the intake process and the daily life for detainees.
Rice County Sheriff’s Office captains Nathan Budin and Paul LaRoche discussed their work in law enforcement, and County Attorney Brian Mortenson and Chief Assistant County Attorney Wendy Murphy talked about the prosecutor’s role in the justice system.
Students were able to review several of the more fascinating documents housed in the Recorder’s Office, some which date back to 1854, and learned about the work of the Public Health, Community Corrections and Environmental Services departments.
The teens also learned about elections and Minnesota’s laws governing the entire process. They then participate in a mock election that asked questions about some of their favorite places and events in Minnesota by casting a traditional paper ballot or by using a tablet that meets Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.