The Cannon River STEM School participants in the 2022 Envirothon competition were, from left to right: Freja Nash, Divinity Heyer, Dory Monterrosas Castillo, Aryanna Anderson, teacher Matti Prayfrock, Alaina Modder and Stevie Hunt. (Photo courtesy of Rice Soil and Water Conservation District)
Two middle school teams from the Cannon River STEM School represented Rice County at the 2022 Environthon competition. The eighth grade team finished in third place and the seventh-grade team finished in fourth place.
The Envirothon is an outdoor, hands-on learning competition for high school and middle school students.
It centers on five different learning stations: soils, wildlife, water resources, forestry, and a current environmental issue. Each station consists of a short presentation about the topic by a resource professional, followed by a test taken by the students.
Some test questions were hands-on and required students to identify trees, determine soil texture, and analyze resource maps. High school teams also prepared an oral presentation and answered questions from a panel of judges.
Across Minnesota, around 1,000 students participate in the Envirothon every year.
The Southeast Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts holds the competition for a 10-county area in southeastern Minnesota.
“After two years of COVID-19, it was great to see students gather in person again in the spirit of competition,” said Teresa DeMars, Rice Soil and Water Conservation District public relations and information specialist. “The students represented Rice County very well and enjoyed the contest.”
Teachers Matti Prayfrock and Kristin Guin-Grosse organized the Cannon River STEM School teams.