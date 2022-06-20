...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 1 AM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 105 expected. For the
Heat Advisory, temperatures remaining above 75 through the
morning.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southwest Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM this morning
to 1 AM CDT Tuesday. For the Heat Advisory, until 11 AM CDT
this morning.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat-related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heat may also result in some roads
buckling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 1 AM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 105 expected. For the
Heat Advisory, temperatures remaining above 75 through the
morning.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southwest Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM this morning
to 1 AM CDT Tuesday. For the Heat Advisory, until 11 AM CDT
this morning.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat-related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heat may also result in some roads
buckling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
South Central College is hold an open house at its Faribault Campus from 3-7 p.m. Thursday.
Attendees can tour the campus and explore all of SCC’s academic programs that interest them. The open house will also include refreshments, prizes and a student services scavenger hunt. Information will also be provided about financial aid, scholarships and SCC’s admissions and registration process.
The open house is part of Minnesota State Week, June 21 -24, a time when colleges and universities throughout Minnesota hold exploration events and tours.