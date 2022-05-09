Kurt Halverson and Shari Brostrom have been named South Central College’s 2002 Outstanding Alumni. South Central College (SCC) will honor them at the College’s Commencement Ceremony on Thursday, May 12 at 4 p.m. at Taylor Center in Bresnan Arena on the campus of Minnesota State University, Mankato (www.southcentral.edu/graduation).
Kurt Halverson, SCC’s Faribault Campus honoree, is the Community Education Coordinator for HomeTown Credit Union in Owatonna, where he educates the community and empowers individuals through his work as a financial educator and coach. His work in financial literacy utilizing a fun and engaging presentation style has received numerous state and national awards. Halverson is a 2001 graduate of SCC’s Sales and Marketing program at the Faribault campus in addition to completing his Emergency Medical Technician certification in 2007 at the North Mankato Campus. He recently furthered his education and completed a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing from Concordia University in St. Paul.
Shari Brostrom, SCC’s North Mankato Campus honoree, graduated from the College’s Sales, Marketing and Management program in 1982. A third-generation family business leader, Brostrom and her brother are co-owners of Pell Insurance & Real Estate in St. Peter, a business started by her dad and grandfather. Heavily involved in the St. Peter community for decades, she is a past-president of the St. Peter Rotary Club, and serves on the boards of the St. Peter Education Foundation and the River’s Edge Hospital & Clinic Foundation. She is a member of the St. Peter Community Development Corporation and was the recipient of the 2019 Women Celebrating Women Award.