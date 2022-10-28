To have access to the arts, whether visual, literary or performing, here in southern Minnesota is such a gift. The arts enrich our lives, open our minds to new ideas and experiences, feed our souls, entertain us and, for me, also inspire.

Audrey Kletscher Helbling is a Faribault writer, blogger and former journalist who grew up in a little house on the prairie. Really. Find her blog, Minnesota Prairie Roots, at mnprairieroots.com.

