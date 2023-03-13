335085804_1593047801213172_2616988342962274717_n.jpeg

Rosevelt Elementary School Principal Shawn Peck and teacher LaLonnie Mullenberg were covered in slime Friday. (Photos courtesy of Tara Luettel) 
335458690_161923983385663_9189831745856540771_n.jpeg

Principal Shawn Peck reacts to his first cup of slime. 
335012156_176761104685952_4478481143763084183_n.jpeg

The sliming was a reward for exceeding the school goal in a PTO fudge sale fundraiser. 
335016313_3492747211003281_5287880952077505243_n.jpeg

Top fudge sellers earned the opportunity to pour slime on their principal and a teacher.

