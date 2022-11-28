...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 PM CST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
Highest snowfall totals will be found along a swath from near
Mankato through the Twin Cities metro to near Rice Lake WI.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 PM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions may impact both the mornings and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winter Storm Warnings may be issued if
confidence increases in having snowfall totals in excess of 6
inches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
From left, Mary Kay Reynolds, Sharon Sathry, Lee Carr, Fritz Borchert, Vicky Schultz, Terry Miller, Diane Hagen and Connie Voltz socialize at Buckham West after visiting the bake sale and Christmas Shoppe. (Thomas Neuger/southernminn.com)
The bake sale was a one-day event but the Pop-up Christmas Shoppe, which has handmade and new gifts for sale, continues through noon Tuesday at the Buckham West senior center. (Thomas Neuger/southernminn.com)