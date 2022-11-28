DSC_4367.jpeg

From left, Mary Kay Reynolds, Sharon Sathry, Lee Carr, Fritz Borchert, Vicky Schultz, Terry Miller, Diane Hagen and Connie Voltz socialize at Buckham West after visiting the bake sale and Christmas Shoppe. (Thomas Neuger/southernminn.com)
DSC_4359.jpeg

The bake sale was a one-day event but the Pop-up Christmas Shoppe, which has handmade and new gifts for sale, continues through noon Tuesday at the Buckham West senior center. (Thomas Neuger/southernminn.com)

Recommended for you

Load comments