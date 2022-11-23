Best wishes to all for a blessed Thanksgiving. It is my hope that there will be many memories made with friends and family who are gathering once again.
Buckham West is bursting with holiday events to talk about including our Christmas Pop-Up Shoppe, the Holiday Bake Sale and the annual Hometown Holiday. Please mark your calendars for these upcoming activities which are described below.
Pop-Up Shoppe
Our Pop-Up Christmas Shoppe opens Saturday with an incredible variety of items for purchase. In our shop you will find brand new items including home décor, winter wear, toys, tools and jewelry. Plus, we have a host of handmade, artisan-quality, items like scarves, jewelry, blankets and custom artwork. We have lots items for shoppers to purchase for themselves or to give as a gift.
This event is a fundraiser for Buckham West, which is located at 19 Division St. W. The doors are open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Then the shop will be open again on Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The final day to shop will be Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon. Don’t miss out.
Bake sale
No time to do any holiday baking this year? Buckham West’s annual Holiday Bake Sale is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.
As we have done in the past, Buckham West members are requested to donate either baked goods or cash to support this event. Please have your baked goods delivered to the center beginning at 8 a.m. Monday. Those planning to donate cash can drop off money at their convenience. We appreciate your support for this important annual fundraising event.
Hometown Holiday
The holiday season officially arrives at the Buckham Center with the annual Hometown Holiday celebration scheduled from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. You will see the arrival of Santa, have a cookie and popcorn, enjoy special holiday music and participate in many family activities. This is a free event which is open to the entire community. Mark your calendar, more details to come.
Snowman painting
This classic snowman celebrates winter in a fun way long after the Christmas holidays are done. Joy Zimmerman is leading a make and take wood snowman painting class at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. A sample is on display at Buckham West. Preregister by calling 507-332-7357 so that materials can be prepared. A $6 fee includes all supplies except glue. Bring your own glue or glue at home.
Help for the helpers
A free continuing educational session for caregivers of older adults is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 at Buckham West. Presenter Jane Buffie will give advice on post-pandemic mental health and well-being.
Older adults in particular have been more vulnerable to the physical and emotional harms associated with the pandemic. The program will help identify situations related to the mental health of clients and learn ways to buffer these situations. Caregivers will also learn ways to take care of themselves while caring for others.
Please pre-register by calling 507-332-7357.
Reminders:
• Buckham West membership renewals are now due for 2023. Cost is $40/person.
• Another AARP Defensive Driving Class has been added for December. It is a four-hour refresher scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 12:30-4:30 p.m.
• Registration is being accepted for the next Great Courses series titled “America in the Gilded Age and Progressive Era” beginning on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 1:30 p.m. A bonus class summarizing the 2022 classes will be offered on Thursday, Dec. 8.
• Thanks to those individuals who donated to Buckham West on Give to the Max Day. We appreciate your generosity.
• If you are considering options for your IRA’s required minimum distribution, please consider a gift to Buckham West. Individuals age 70 1/2 or older can donate up to $100,000 per year from a qualifying IRA to charities such as Buckham West and pay no income tax on the distribution.
• The Senior Linkage Line is a free, statewide service designed to help older adults and caregivers. One way to reach them is by calling 1-800-333-4233. Beginning on Jan. 11 the Senior Linkage Line will have office hours in our building on the second Wednesday of each month. Senior Linkage Line staff member Cea Grass is visiting to introduce herself from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14.