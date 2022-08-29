Shooters Roundup cannon

Second Minnesota Battery of Light Artillery Reenactors members fire a cannon at the 30th annual Shooters Roundup Saturday in Morristown. The reenactors demonstrated the cannon’s power after giving presentations throughout the day about how they were used on Civil War battlefields. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

Shooters Roundup Melodrama

Actors stage a showing of the “Old West Melodrama” at the Shooters Roundup. The roundup ran Saturday and Sunday for the 30th year at Ahlman’s in Morristown. Rain might have reduced attendance Saturday and Sunday mornings, but there was a sizable crowd Saturday afternoon. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Shooters Roundup archery

Steve Wuger of the Faribault Archery Club teaches Lila Klunder, 9, of Fairmont, how to shoot a bow and arrow Saturday. The Archery Club was among many organizations and companies that had a booth at Shooters Roundup, many with hands-on activities. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Shooters Roundup Gould Brothers

Aaron Gould shoots a rifle from behind his head at a target during a performance with his brother, Steve Gould. The Gould Brothers trick-shooting show was among a few new acts at this year’s Shooters Roundup. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Shooters Roundup range

People wait in line to participate in one of the Shooters Roundup shooting challenges at Wild West-themed ranges on the Ahlman’s property. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Shooters Roundup WWII reenactors

Reenactors give a presentation Saturday afternoon about the weapons and other equipment used during WWII. It was one of several weapons-themed talks and shows available to Shooters Roundup spectators. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

