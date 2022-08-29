Rice County Sheriff’s Office has noticed an influx in phone scams reported over the past several weeks.
To help local residents avoid scams, the Sheriff's Office is offering some tips to keep in mind while interacting with people on the phone.
• If you receive unsolicited calls from individuals asking for your personal information, it is likely a scam.
• It is not common for legitimate businesses to ask for your personal information over the phone.
• Legitimate companies will not ask for your Social Security number over the phone.
• Legitimate businesses will generally not ask for you to pay for anything using gift cards, prepaid debit cards or bitcoin.
• Legitimate businesses will not ask you to send cash in the mail.
• Law enforcement will not call you and ask you to pay bail, a bill or fines over the phone.
• The bad actors involved in perpetrating these scams will often create a false deadline and target people’s emotions in other ways (telling you that you have won a prize and only have so long to claim it, have to pay money or a warrant will be issued, etc.).
• A large number of these common scams are being perpetrated by people outside of the U.S.
• Once funds are transferred the chances of a victim being made whole or the offender being brought to justice are very small.
• If you receive an unsolicited call and your senses tell you it is suspicious, it is likely a scam.
• If you receive a call from someone claiming to be law enforcement, ask them for their title and dispatch number and tell them you will call them back.
• Do not give your Social Security number over the phone.
• Do not purchase gift cards and give the information contained on the card to people over the phone.
• If you suspect you are being scammed, contact your local law enforcement prior to sending funds.
