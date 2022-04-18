The Rice County Sheriff’s Office was among sheriff's offices from all over Minnesota that donated bulletproof vests and helmets the people of Ukraine.
The Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association collected over 900 bulletproof vests, 75 helmets and four shields. The Rice County Sheriff’s Office donated four standard ballistic vests and one tactical ballistic vest that had recently expired.
“As we all watch the terrible images coming out of Ukraine, we are reminded that freedom is never guaranteed,” said Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association Executive Director Bill Hutton. “These bulletproof vests, helmets and shields will travel across the globe to protect the people of Ukraine, just as these items protected our deputies all over Minnesota.”
The Minnesota Sheriff’s Association has developed a personal contact connected to Ukraine that will ensure the donated items go immediately to those in need.
“When the MSA reached out to all of the sheriffs in the state I felt this was a worthwhile cause," said Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas. "If we had items that could help protect war victims in Ukraine then we should do what we can to help out."
The county's expired armor would have otherwise been taken to a landfill.
"The donation of our items didn’t cost us anything and it kept them out of the landfill,” Thomas said.