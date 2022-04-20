Shattuck St. Mary's presents spring musical Kristine Goodrich Kristine Goodrich Author email Apr 20, 2022 Apr 20, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Peanuts characters are taking the stage at Shattuck St. Mary's School's Newhall Auditorium.The school's spring musical is "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown." Performances are 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $3 at the door. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Musical Peanuts Mary Show Music Present Ticket Take The Stage Newhall Auditorium Kristine Goodrich Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now County seeks someone to move historic house Returned skate sharpener highlights hockey's 'huge sense of community' Thomas Wencl 1 Kwik Trip closing, another proposed Teen charged with burglary, gun possession Upcoming Events Apr 20 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Wed, Apr 20, 2022 Apr 20 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Wed, Apr 20, 2022 Apr 20 "Bison Bone Discovery Days" Wed, Apr 20, 2022 Apr 20 Wednesday Wear Wed, Apr 20, 2022 Apr 20 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, Apr 20, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices