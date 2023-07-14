Shattuck-St. Mary’s School received a $10,000 state grant to hire an architect to conduct a conditions assessment of the Chapel of the Good Shepherd. The chapel, built in 1871, is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

Chapel of the Good Shepherd

Bright sunlight and rich blue skies made a glorious backdrop for the Chapel of the Good Shepherd on the Shattuck-St. Mary’s campus. The chapel was built in 1872 with donations from Augusta Shumway of Chicago. (File photo/southernminn.com)
  

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments