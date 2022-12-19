The following American Red Cross blood drives are planned this week in Faribault:
• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, in the narthex, 139 Mercy Drive. Hosted by the church and Bethlehem Academy.
• 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at First English Lutheran Church, 204 Second St. NW.
• 1-5 p.m. Wednesday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 902 17th St. SW.
• 1-7 p.m. Thursday at the Elks Lodge, 131 Lyndale Ave. N.
• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 1207 Prairie Ave. SW
Donors receive a T-shirt. Call 1-800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org for requirements and to make an appointment.
