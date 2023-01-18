Meals are offered at Buckham West Monday through Friday. The dining room serves at 11:30 a.m. and curbside pickup is from 11:45 a.m. to noon.
Meals are offered at Buckham West Monday through Friday. The dining room serves at 11:30 a.m. and curbside pickup is from 11:45 a.m. to noon.
Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over. Full price for people under 60 is $8.40.
Orders are required at least a day in advance by calling 507-332-7357.
Jan. 19: Taco casserole, corn bread, Mexican corn, tomato wedge, cherry dessert
Jan. 20: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit cup
Jan. 23: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli, blushing pears
Jan. 24: Beef stew, seafoam salad, Rice Krispie bar
Jan. 25: Cream of broccoli soup, chicken salad sandwich, gelatin salad, strawberry shortcake
