Meals are offered at Buckham West Monday through Friday. The dining room serves at 11:30 a.m. and curbside pickup is from 11:45 a.m. to noon.
Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over. Full price for people under 60 is $8.40.
Orders are required at least a day in advance by calling 507-332-7357.
April 6: Roast beef, mashed potatoes with gravy, beats, peaches
April 7: Closed for Good Friday
April 10: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fruit cup
April 11: Pork loin, roasted potatoes, green beans, baked apple
April 12: Chicken breast, dumpling with gravy, coleslaw, mandarin orange dessert
