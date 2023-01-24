Meals are offered at Buckham West Monday through Friday. The dining room serves at 11:30 a.m. and curbside pickup is from 11:45 a.m. to noon.
Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over. Full price for people under 60 is $8.40.
Orders are required at least a day in advance by calling 507-332-7357.
Jan. 26: Barbecue on bun, baked beans, oven-browned potatoes, apple crisp
Jan. 27: Roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, beets, fresh fruit
Jan. 30: Swiss steak with tomato sauce, baked potato, mixed vegetables, fruit cup
Jan. 31: Tater tot hot dish, pineapple rings, pickle spear, bar or cookie
