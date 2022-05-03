Meals are offered at Buckham West Monday through Friday. The dining room serves at 11:30 a.m. and curbside pickup is from 11:45 a.m. to noon.

Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over. Full price for people under 60 is $8.40.

Orders are required at least 24 hours in advance by calling 507-332-7357.

May 4: Beef pot roast with vegetables, waldorf gelatin salad, orange

May 5: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic biscuit, salad, pineapple slice, gingersnaps

May 6: Hot ham sandwich, green beans, grapes, apple pie

May 9: Ham scalloped potatoes, carrots, salad, fruit cup 

May 10: Chicken parmesan, rice pilaf, peas, peach halves, bar

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments