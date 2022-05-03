Senior dining at Buckham West, May 4-10 Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email May 3, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Meals are offered at Buckham West Monday through Friday. The dining room serves at 11:30 a.m. and curbside pickup is from 11:45 a.m. to noon.Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over. Full price for people under 60 is $8.40.Orders are required at least 24 hours in advance by calling 507-332-7357.May 4: Beef pot roast with vegetables, waldorf gelatin salad, orangeMay 5: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic biscuit, salad, pineapple slice, gingersnapsMay 6: Hot ham sandwich, green beans, grapes, apple pieMay 9: Ham scalloped potatoes, carrots, salad, fruit cup May 10: Chicken parmesan, rice pilaf, peas, peach halves, bar Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Meal Food Gastronomy Potato Fruit Cup Pea Pilaf Cost Green Salad Salad Pot Roast Ham Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now St. Olaf stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder Charges: Woman fled while drunken driving with children in car New retail space will have eclectic mix of small businesses Jury convicts Rice County man in long-awaited racketeering case Council majority supports Farmer Seed redevelopment subsidy Upcoming Events May 3 Rice County Public Health WIC clinic Tue, May 3, 2022 May 3 Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic Tue, May 3, 2022 May 3 Free Meal at The Community Café Tue, May 3, 2022 May 3 Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night Tue, May 3, 2022 May 3 Al-Anon Family Group Tue, May 3, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices