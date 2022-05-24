Meals are offered at Buckham West Monday through Friday. The dining room serves at 11:30 a.m. and curbside pickup is from 11:45 a.m. to noon.

Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over. Full price for people under 60 is $8.40.

Orders are required at least 24 hours in advance by calling 507-332-7357.

May 25: Pork chop medley, cheesy hashbrowns, three bean salad, beet pickles, fruit

May 26: Chicken vegetable soup, turkey sandwich, crackers, macaroni fruit salad oatmeal cake

May 27: Bratwurst with sauerkraut, roadside potatoes, baked beans, fruit

May 30: Closed 

May 31: Goulash, salad, pineapple rings and cottage cheese, bread, oatmeal chocolate chip bar

