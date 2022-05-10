Meals are offered at Buckham West Monday through Friday. The dining room serves at 11:30 a.m. and curbside pickup is from 11:45 a.m. to noon.

Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over. Full price for people under 60 is $8.40.

Orders are required at least 24 hours in advance by calling 507-332-7357.

May 11: Hot dish, coleslaw, biscuit, lemon bar

May 12: Pork roast, mashed potatoes with gravy, spinach with vinegar, banana

May 13: Porcupine meatballs, mashed potatoes, corn, cranberry mold

May 16: Liver, baked potato, broccoli, bar

May 17: Alpine chicken casserole, carrots, pear with cottage cheese, coconut custard square

