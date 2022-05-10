Senior dining at Buckham West, May 11-17 Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email May 10, 2022 30 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Meals are offered at Buckham West Monday through Friday. The dining room serves at 11:30 a.m. and curbside pickup is from 11:45 a.m. to noon.Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over. Full price for people under 60 is $8.40.Orders are required at least 24 hours in advance by calling 507-332-7357.May 11: Hot dish, coleslaw, biscuit, lemon barMay 12: Pork roast, mashed potatoes with gravy, spinach with vinegar, bananaMay 13: Porcupine meatballs, mashed potatoes, corn, cranberry moldMay 16: Liver, baked potato, broccoli, barMay 17: Alpine chicken casserole, carrots, pear with cottage cheese, coconut custard square Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Meal Food Gastronomy Potato Fruit Cup Pea Pilaf Cost Green Salad Donation Buckham West Curbside Price Dining Room Custard Chicken Casserole Meatball Pear Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Faribault nursing homes to merge DNR surveys French Lake muskie population St. Olaf stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder Film's claim of 2K ballot ‘mules' has gaping holes Graduates thank Rice County Treatment Court Upcoming Events May 10 Rice County Public Health WIC clinic Tue, May 10, 2022 May 10 Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic Tue, May 10, 2022 May 10 Free Meal at The Community Café Tue, May 10, 2022 May 10 Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night Tue, May 10, 2022 May 10 Al-Anon Family Group Tue, May 10, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices