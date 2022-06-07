Meals are offered at Buckham West Monday through Friday. The dining room serves at 11:30 a.m. and curbside pickup is from 11:45 a.m. to noon.

Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over. Full price for people under 60 is $8.40.

Orders are required at least 24 hours in advance by calling 507-332-7357.

June 8: Spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, pear half with cottage cheese, brownie

June 9: Porcupine meatballs, mashed potatoes, corn, spring dessert

June 10: Barbecue pork on bun, cheesy hash browns, carrots, ice cream

June 13: Smothered chicken, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, melon cup June 14: Pork chow mein over rice, salad, pineapple rings, chocolate yumyum

