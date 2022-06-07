Senior dining at Buckham West, June 8-14 Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email Jun 7, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Meals are offered at Buckham West Monday through Friday. The dining room serves at 11:30 a.m. and curbside pickup is from 11:45 a.m. to noon.Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over. Full price for people under 60 is $8.40.Orders are required at least 24 hours in advance by calling 507-332-7357.June 8: Spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, pear half with cottage cheese, brownieJune 9: Porcupine meatballs, mashed potatoes, corn, spring dessertJune 10: Barbecue pork on bun, cheesy hash browns, carrots, ice creamJune 13: Smothered chicken, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, melon cup June 14: Pork chow mein over rice, salad, pineapple rings, chocolate yumyum Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kraut Meal Food Gastronomy Potato Salad Apple Watermelon Onion Cost Chow Mein Tossed Salad Dressing Veg Potato Pork Meatball Hash Browns Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Morristown murder suspect charged Man found dead, suspect arrested in Morristown Retiring Lincoln Elementary principal 'treated everyone like family' Former day care owner receives settlement in bias lawsuit Sheriff’s Office identifies teenagers found dead in Medford home Upcoming Events Jun 7 Rice County Public Health WIC clinic Tue, Jun 7, 2022 Jun 7 Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic Tue, Jun 7, 2022 Jun 7 Free Meal at The Community Café Tue, Jun 7, 2022 Jun 7 Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night Tue, Jun 7, 2022 Jun 7 Al-Anon Family Group Tue, Jun 7, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices