Meals are offered at Buckham West Monday through Friday. The dining room serves at 11:30 a.m. and curbside pickup is from 11:45 a.m. to noon.

Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over. Full price for people under 60 is $8.40.

Orders are required at least 24 hours in advance by calling 507-332-7357.

June 22: Barbecue sandwich, hash browns, calico beans, fruit

June 23: Fish sandwich, potato salad, coleslaw, peach dessert

June 24: Ham and cheese pasta, melon wedge, crumb cake

June 27: Meatballs with gravy, mashed potato, mixed vegetables, banana

June 28: Ham sandwich, cucumber salad, fruit, chocolate cherry bar

