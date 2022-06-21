Senior dining at Buckham West, June 22 -28 Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email Jun 21, 2022 30 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Meals are offered at Buckham West Monday through Friday. The dining room serves at 11:30 a.m. and curbside pickup is from 11:45 a.m. to noon.Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over. Full price for people under 60 is $8.40.Orders are required at least 24 hours in advance by calling 507-332-7357.June 22: Barbecue sandwich, hash browns, calico beans, fruitJune 23: Fish sandwich, potato salad, coleslaw, peach dessertJune 24: Ham and cheese pasta, melon wedge, crumb cakeJune 27: Meatballs with gravy, mashed potato, mixed vegetables, bananaJune 28: Ham sandwich, cucumber salad, fruit, chocolate cherry bar Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kraut Meal Food Gastronomy Potato Salad Apple Watermelon Onion Cost Chow Mein Tossed Salad Dressing Veg Potato Donation Buckham West Curbside Price Dining Room Fresh Fruit Vegetable Sandwich Gravy Meatball Pasta Cheese Wedge Hash Browns Fruit Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now City settles rental discrimination lawsuit 2 Faribault softball players recognized for performance on diamond Restored brewery truck to make parade debut Investing my time in a non-fungible tanager Merlin Players stages 'La Cage Aux Folles' Upcoming Events Jun 21 Rice County Public Health WIC clinic Tue, Jun 21, 2022 Jun 21 Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic Tue, Jun 21, 2022 Jun 21 Free Meal at The Community Café Tue, Jun 21, 2022 Jun 21 Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night Tue, Jun 21, 2022 Jun 21 Al-Anon Family Group Tue, Jun 21, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices