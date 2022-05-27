Meals are offered at Buckham West Monday through Friday. The dining room serves at 11:30 a.m. and curbside pickup is from 11:45 a.m. to noon.

Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over. Full price for people under 60 is $8.40.

Orders are required at least 24 hours in advance by calling 507-332-7357.

June 1: Seashore Tuna Casserole, Mixed Green Salad, Tomato Wedge, Mixed Fruit Cup

June 2:Hawaiian Chicken, Rice Pilaf, Green Beans, Orange Slices, Rocky Road Pudding

June 3: Baked Fish, Baked Potato w/ Sour Cream, Broccoli, Mandarin Orange Dessert

June 6: Brats Onion/Kraut, Sliced Dill Pickle, Potato Salad, Baked Bean and Apples, Watermelon Slice

June 7: Chicken Romaine Salad, Melon Wedge, Applesauce Raisin Bar

