Meals are offered at Buckham West Monday through Friday. The dining room serves at 11:30 a.m. and curbside pickup is from 11:45 a.m. to noon.

Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over. Full price for people under 60 is $8.40.

Orders are required at least 24 hours in advance by calling 507-332-7357.

April 27: Chicken Alfredo Lasagna Mixed Green Salad, Garlic Bread or Biscuit Pineapple Slice, Pear Cup

April 28: BBQ on Bun, Oven Browned Potato Baked Beans, Cake

April 29: Hamburger Stew, Biscuit, Spiced Peaches, Gingerbread Cake, w/Topping

