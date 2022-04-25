Senior dining at Buckham West, April 27-29 Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email Apr 25, 2022 50 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Meals are offered at Buckham West Monday through Friday. The dining room serves at 11:30 a.m. and curbside pickup is from 11:45 a.m. to noon.Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over. Full price for people under 60 is $8.40.Orders are required at least 24 hours in advance by calling 507-332-7357.April 27: Chicken Alfredo Lasagna Mixed Green Salad, Garlic Bread or Biscuit Pineapple Slice, Pear CupApril 28: BBQ on Bun, Oven Browned Potato Baked Beans, CakeApril 29: Hamburger Stew, Biscuit, Spiced Peaches, Gingerbread Cake, w/Topping Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Oldest Farmer Seed and Nursery building to be demolished Returned skate sharpener highlights hockey's 'huge sense of community' 2 running for Rice County sheriff Downtown businesses move across the street There is no 'ewww' in enema Upcoming Events Apr 25 Rice County Public Health WIC Mon, Apr 25, 2022 Apr 25 Gently used accessory sale Mon, Apr 25, 2022 Apr 25 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Mon, Apr 25, 2022 Apr 25 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Mon, Apr 25, 2022 Apr 25 Al-Anon Family Group Mon, Apr 25, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices