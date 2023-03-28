Starting on April 4 you will see a new face in the building. Carla Pearson has been hired to replace me as the director and begins her work that day.
Carla has most recently worked for Three Rivers Community Action, which is known for its Meals on Wheels program, which she was in charge of in Rice County. Carla has extensive experience in working with older adults and you will find her to be full of fun and a commitment to the well-being of seniors.
The organization is in good hands and I wish her much success and a fulfilling career, just as I have had.
I have been blessed to have had a 20-year career in a job that I loved. The memories and the friendships will last forever.
Meet the sheriff
Join us for a meet and greet with Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas on Monday, April 17. From 9-10 a.m. Sheriff Thomas will be visiting in the coffee shop, then from 10-11 a.m. he will be in the conference room to share information related to public safety and law enforcement in Rice County. We can expect to have an update on the new Public Safety Center project.
This program is open to the public; no pre-registration is needed.
Fashions on Central
Fashions on Central, our second-hand clothing store in downtown Faribault, is preparing for spring and open for shopping. We are busy replacing the winter wear with the spring and summer fashions. The store is open Tuesdays- Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
We are also looking for donations to our store. At this time, we are especially looking for donations of women’s purses and jewelry.
Please remember that all profits from the sales at Fashions on Central, are used to support that programs and services at Buckham West.
Great Courses
If you are interested in attending the spring sessions in our Great Courses series there is still time. Buckham West has started another series titled “Unsung Heroes of World War II: Europe” and new participants are welcome to attend. In this series, we are looking beyond the epic battles and military strategy to meet some of the ordinary people who made an extraordinary impact on World War II.
The program continues at 10 a.m. Thursdays. It is presented by video with experts in the field and facilitated locally by Bob Irby. The class is free to members with a minimal cost to non-members. Call 507-332-7357 to register.
Food Share Month
Food Share Month is nearing its end. Buckham West is hosting a food and funds collection drive. We will give your donations to the Community Action Center in Faribault and to St. Vincent de Paul in Faribault.
Your monetary donations are definitely important. Food shelves know how to stretch your donated dollars and during March, MN Food Share helps local food shelves to stretch their dollars even further. Checks can be made to St Vincent de Paul or to Community Action Center with Faribault in the memo line.
To donate non-perishable items, please pick up a shopping list of suggested items and bring the items back to Buckham West.
Membership renewals
If you have just received a reminder postcard in the mail it is because we are asking for all past members to please renew their membership for 2023.
Not only would you be supporting a worthy nonprofit organization, there are several Buckham West programs that are for members only, including the writing group, mahjong, 500, cribbage, bridge marathon, meditation, and Out to Lunch Bunch.
Membership forms are available at the front desk or on our website. The price is $40 per person.
Nice to Know
• If you are a Rice County resident who is living independently and are looking for help with yard work or other home chores, you are encouraged to call Neighbors Helping Neighbors. They can be reached by calling Buckham West at 332-7357 and asking for their local staff member, Anne Pleskonko. These services will be at a reduced cost and in some cases may even be free.
• If you have questions regarding insurance or other benefits that you might qualify for, Senior Linkage Line staff member, Cea Grass be here on the second Wednesday of each month.
• Aging Eyes Support Group meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at Buckham West from 10-11 a.m.
• On the fourth Tuesday of each month from 5:30-7 p.m., you are invited to gather with other caregivers for a time of learning, sharing and friendly discussion.