The intersection of Second Avenue NW and Fifth Street NW remains closed for road construction. The intersection has been closed since July 14. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
In addition to repaving Second Avenue, the project includes bump-outs and curb and gutter and sidewalk repairs. The intersections with Eighth Street and Sixth Street will be closed later this summer.
  

