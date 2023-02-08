Come to Buckham West for a meet and greet with our new Faribault Public Schools Superintendent Jamie Bente on Wednesday, Feb. 22. He will be visiting in the coffee shop from 9-10 a.m. Then from 10a-11 a.m. he will be in the conference room sharing information about Faribault Public Schools and about his work as superintendent. This program is open to the public and no pre-registration is needed.
Coffee Shop concert
Join us on Wednesday, March 1 from 10-11:30 a.m. when we welcome Frank Daly to Buckham West for a morning of music. Daly was raised in the Northfield area and now lives in Webster. He’s played guitar since the age of 10 and performed with his family band, The Bridgewater Ramblers. He plays acoustically, sharing songs that tell a story. This free concert is open to the public, no registration needed. Questions? Call Buckham West at 507-332-7357
Book Club launch
The Buckham West book club will now be meeting on the fourth Monday of the month at 9:30 a.m. The first meeting will be held on Monday, Feb. 27 when we will be discussing the book “Once Upon a Town: The Miracle of the North Platte Canteen” by Bob Greene. Interested persons should call Buckham West and ask for Brenda for further information.
Estate and will advice
Buckham West is sponsoring an Estate and Will Advice Clinic on Wednesday, March 8 from 1-4 p.m. Attorney Jessica Hafemeyer will be available to provide senior citizens with information and direction in the area of wills and other estate planning issues. No wills will be prepared at this clinic. Appointments are required by calling 507-332-7357. You do not need to be a Buckham West member to access this free service.
Coffee shop
Do you enjoy spending time with others over a cup of coffee? Then consider adding Buckham West’s coffee shop to your list of places to meet. Enjoy a delicious cup of great coffee and fresh baked treats at a reasonable price. No Buckham West membership is ever required to visit the Coffee Shop, so you are always welcome to stop in.
Nice to Know
• Aging Eyes Support Group meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at Buckham West from 10-11 a.m.
• On the fourth Tuesday of each month from 5:30-7 p.m., you are invited to gather with other caregivers for a time of learning, sharing, and friendly discussion. Call us at 332-7357 with your questions or to sign up.
• If you would like to keep receiving our e-newsletter, we are asking for all current members to please renew their membership for 2023. If you aren’t sure that your membership is up-to-date, please stop in and we will check into it. Dues for 2023 are $40 per person.
• If you have questions regarding insurance or other benefits that you might qualify for, Senior Linkage Line staff member, Cea Grass has office hours in our building on the second Wednesday of each month. Please call to make an appointment to meet with her.
Mona Kaiser is director of the Buckham West senior center in Faribault.