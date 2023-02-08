Come to Buckham West for a meet and greet with our new Faribault Public Schools Superintendent Jamie Bente on Wednesday, Feb. 22. He will be visiting in the coffee shop from 9-10 a.m. Then from 10a-11 a.m. he will be in the conference room sharing information about Faribault Public Schools and about his work as superintendent. This program is open to the public and no pre-registration is needed.

Mona Kaiser is director of the Buckham West senior center in Faribault.

