Julie Hull is new director of teaching and learning for Faribault Public Schools.
Hull comes to Faribault from Forest Lake Area Schools, where she was principal of Scandia Elementary School. She previously was a principal in New Ulm, and reading interventionist And kindergarten teacher in New Prague.
Hull has a bachelor's degree in elementary education, master's in curriculum and instruction, education specialist in administration and principal licensure, and a superintendent licensure.
Hull replaces Tracy Corcoran, who resigned after less than three years in the post. Corcoran is now an independent consultant, according to her LinkedIn page.
A news release from the school district says Hull "looks forward to collaborating with district leadership and community members to improve the educational perception of Faribault Public Schools and increase engagement of students, families and the Faribault community in all aspects of learning."
