Future South Central College students participated in the college’s eighth annual National CTE Letter of Intent Signing Day at SCC’s Faribault Campus on Tuesday.
The annual event pays tribute to those planning to start career and technical education programs at SCC in the fall.
Two students received $2,500 Minnesota Workforce Development Scholarships. Another 12 students received $1,000 scholarships from SCC’s Faribault Campus Foundation.
Four students who live in the Faribault area and plan to pursue programs at SCC’s North Mankato campus this fall also are receiving $500 scholarships from SCC’s North Mankato Campus Foundation.
