...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will steadily accumulate, and snowfall
rates in excess of 1 inch/hr are currently not expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
SCC North Mankato and Faribault Campus Foundations are accepting nominations for the 2023 South Central College Outstanding Alumni awards through March 31. A committee representing each campus foundation selects one outstanding SCC graduate as a recipient each year.
This award honors South Central College alumni who have achieved and maintained high rank or honor in their profession, had a widespread effect on their communities, and demonstrate a long-term commitment to their personal/professional achievements.