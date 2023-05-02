South Central College’s 2023 Commencement Ceremony is Thursday, May 11 at Bresnan Arena in Taylor Center on the campus of Minnesota State University, Mankato. The ceremony starts at 4 p.m. with doors opening at 3 p.m.
The event will celebrate 579 graduates from the college’s Faribault and North Mankato campuses completing their programs in fall 2022, spring 2023 and summer 2023.
This year’s keynote speaker is Kelly Nygaard, president of the Stillwater/Oak Park Heights Convention and Visitors Bureau. She previously worked for the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, managing downtown revitalization and tourism efforts. She is a graduate of Faribault High School and South Central College.
Kathy Sheran will speak on behalf of the Minnesota State Board of Trustees, where she has served since 2020.
The student speaker will be Annabelle Wellnitz, who is graduating with two degrees: an associate of arts and an associate of applied science in culinary arts. While at SCC, she was active in Collegiate DECA, serving as SCC’s chapter co-president and receiving a state Outstanding Leadership plaque.
More commencement information is available at www.southcentral.edu/graduation.
