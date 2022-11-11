The Faribault Rotary Club this week outfitted 185 local youth with winter boots, snow pants, coats, hats and gloves.
This year Rotary members decided to change up its Warm our Community Distribution this year.
“The past four years we held a one-day event where the community would come in and select from gently used and new outerwear,” said Rotary Club member Keith Kramer. “This worked out really well but the demand was always more than supply and the individuals at the front of the line were able to be fully outfitted while those coming in later only received a few items.
This year parents at Jefferson, Lincoln, Roosevelt and Cannon River STEM school were invited to fill out a digital form selecting needed items that were then delivered to the schools.
“Many children were outfitted from head to toe,” Kramer said. “Our hope is to continue to grow this program and expand into early childhood as well as local private schools.”
Kramer added a number of “wonderful community partners” were also involved in the effort. Reliance Bank provided is basement for sorting and packing items. Kristen Thiele from Treadway Graphics ordered many of the items. Casie Steeves from the Chamber of Commerce designed the flyer. And a number of businesses and organizations donated funds.
